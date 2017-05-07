

The Canadian Press





A fire in a Lachine duplex claimed one victim early on Sunday morning.

At 4:20 a.m., firefighters were called to put out a fire that had broken out in a building on St-Louis St. near Sixth Ave.

Once the flames were put out, firefighters discovered the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s identity.

An investigation into the fire has been opened by the Montreal police.