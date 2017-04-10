

CTV Montreal





Police closed several streets around the intersection of De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Alexandre DeSeve St. Monday afternoon after a driver hit a pedestrian.

The collision happened around 1:40 p.m. when a driver hit a 78-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Officers diverted traffic one or two blocks away from the intersection while emergency crews tended to the woman, and then crash scene investigators examined the site.

Police said the driver was 90 years old, heading west on De Maisonneuve.

The intersection was reopened to drivers at 5:30 p.m.