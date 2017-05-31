

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Education Minister has issued a directive reminding schools and teachers that failing means failing.

Sebastien Proulx said the practice of inflating grades so that poor students are given passing grades must stop.

"The evaluation of students must take place with respect and regards for the value and rules which assure quality, and, in according with the principles of justice, rigour, and transparency," said Dorais in the National Assembly.

Teachers have long been complaining about being pressured to inflate grades that students with 55 and 59 percent are given a passing grade of 60 percent.

Proulx said that will no longer be tolerated.

The teachers union FAE (federation autonome de l'enseignement) was happy with that message, pointing out a recent poll of teachers noted that nearly half had seen the grades they'd given to students altered.

However Jennifer Maccarone, Chair of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, does not believe that that grade inflation exists to any large extent.

"I'm not convinced that this is an issue. I really do feel that certainly in our sector, in the English sector, I know that our teachers and administrators and head office personnel have the best interest of students at heart," said Maccarone.

"It does us absolutely no good to graduate a student who will not be able to succeed at a higher level of education or get a job."

The Parti Quebecois education critic said grade inflation should be studied with a commission that hears from teachers and school boards.

Grade inflation has frequently been mentioned as a serious problem, especially at the high school level.

More than a decade ago McGill University admitted that it was stricter with applications from Ontario-based students because of grade inflation and the lack of standardized provincial testing.