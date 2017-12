CTV Montreal





One ramp on the South Shore side of the Mercier Bridge will be under construction this weekend.

On Saturday Dec. 9, the ramp from Highway 138 to the bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The left-hand lane toward Montreal will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

If the weather on Saturday is bad the work will be postponed until Sunday.