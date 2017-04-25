Clerk stabbed during NDG gas station robbery
A gas station clerk was stabbed in the upper body during the robbery of an NDG Ultramar on Monday night.
A clerk was stabbed several times in the upper body during a robbery at an NDG gas station on Monday night.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital and police said they expect him to survive. A co-worker was taken to hospital for nervous shock.
According to the SPVM, the perpetrator arrived at the Ultrama gas station at the corner of Sherbrooke St. West and Mariette Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m.
They stabbed the clerk and fled with an undetermined amount of money and several packs of cigarettes.
Despite a search that included an SPVM canine unit, no arrests have yet been made.
Investigators are looking at video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect.
Later that night, a second robbery was committed at another Ultramar, located on Decarie and Edouard-Montpetit. Police did not see if there was a connection between the two crimes.
