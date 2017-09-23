

The Canadian Press





The Centre Hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal superhospital’s doors were opened to the public on Saturday as the new site held an open house.

Visitors were welcome to tour parts of the new facility between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and could also meet some of the hospital’s staff.

A free concert was also planned for the day, starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunguinet St. between Viger and Rene-Levesque.

Artists included Alex Nevsky, Jean-Pierre Ferland, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Ludovick Bourgeois and was hosted by Mariepier Morin.

Last Sunday, the new buildings, which comprise the second phase of the CHUM facility’s construction, was inaugurated by Premier Philippe Couillard and several members of his cabinet.

The three 25-story buildings will house therapeutic and hospital diagnostic services and will open on Oct. 8.