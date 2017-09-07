

CTV Montreal





The Coalition Avenir Quebec has chosen its new candidate for the by-election in the riding of Louis-Hebert.

Party sources have told The Canadian Press that Genevieve Guilbault will represent the party, and that an official announcement will be made Sunday in Cap-Rouge.

The previous candidate, Normand Sauvageau, abruptly withdrew his candidacy on Wednesday when reporters asked him about allegations of workplace harassment at his previous job.

Guilbault, 34, was a spokesperson for the Quebec Coroner's Office on major dossiers such as the 2013 Lac-Megantic train disaster, the Isle-Verte fire at a seniors' residence, and most recently at the mosque in Quebec City.

She announced in August that she would represent the CAQ in the riding of Charlesbourg in next year's general election, even though she lives in the riding of Louis-Hebert.