There will be many new faces wearing the bleu-blanc-rouge when the Canadiens play the Predators on Thursday.

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

The Kings then turned around and gave the draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche for Jarome Iginla.

The Canadiens then traded Sven Andrighetto to the Avalanche in exchange for Andreas Martinsen.

King is considered a dependable checking-line forward. He was on the Kings in 2012 and 2014 when they won the Stanley Cup.

King was selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season.

Martinsen has scored just three times this season, his second full-season in the NHL.

He is known for a rough, physical game, just like several of the other players acquired by the team in the past few days.

Overall, King has 52 goals and 56 assists for 108 points in 348 career games and 10 goals and 15 assists in 69 playoff contests.

Meanwhile Iginla, 39, waived his no-trade clause in hopes of making a run at the Stanley Cup.

He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.

The Avalanche are bottom of the league with 37 points, while the LA Kings have 66 points and are not yet in a playoff position.