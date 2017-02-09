

CTV Montreal





GE Aviation is investing $238 million to update its aerospace facilities in Bromont. Moreover, 115 new jobs will be created.

Quebec is contributing $12 million to the project, and Premier Philippe Couillard was on hand for the announcement.

Couillard also answered questions about the criticism that government subsidies give Quebec's industry an unfair competitive advantage.

“We're fully confident that what we're doing to support the industry is consistent with international trade agreements and secondly, is the same thing that other countries including Brazil are doing,” he said. “Anything we can do to favour this type of decision we will do.”

Earlier this week the federal government gave Bombardier a $372 million dollar.

Brazil responded by filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization.