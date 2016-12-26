

CTV Montreal





Benoit Dorais announced today that he is leaving Coalition Montreal.

The mayor of the Southwest borough will be starting off the new year as an independent city councilor.

The party was formed unfer the late Marcel Côté. Other members of the Coalition Montreal have since joined Mayor Denis Coderre's party, but Dorais says that for the time being he has no intention of joining another party.

The party will not partake in the 2017 municipal election due to Dorais's resignation, Coalition Montreal president Laurent Blanchard announced in a statement.

However, party executives will be meeting in the coming days to nominate a new leadership candidate.