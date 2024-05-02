Here are the road and bridge closures for the Montreal area this weekend

Major roadwork will result in several closures over the weekend, including on several bridges leading to and from the Island of Montreal.

Notably, work on the Papineau-Leblanc and Mercier bridges will result in traffic congestion and are best avoided.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge / Highway 19

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge in both directions.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.

The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances for Highway 19 south.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge closures from may 3 to 6, 2024.

Honore-Mercier Bridge

On Saturday, from 2 a.m. to midnight, the Montreal-bound portion of the Mercier Bridge will be closed with one lane open in each direction on the Kahnawake-bound section.

Honore-Mercier Bridge closures from May 3 to 6, 2024.

Highway 20 / Route 132 east (Saint-Lambert)

In Saint-Lambert, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 / Route 132 east (René-Lévesque), at the Notre-Dame Avenue entrance, from Saturday at midnight to Sunday 8 p.m.

As a result, the Notre-Dame Avenue entrance is a default closure.

Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

On Saturday May 4, REM service will be unavailable between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.

Highway 15 (Laurentians to Laval)

From May 6 to July, paving and slab repair work will be carried out on Highway 15, in the Médéric-Martin Bridge area.

Highway 20 (du Souvenir) - Sources interchange (Pointe-Claire)

From May 8 until the end of July, long-term closure of the Sources Boulevard ramp to Highway 20 west.

Sources will remain closed until May 27.

Des Sources interchange closures from May 3 to 6, 2024.

Highway 440 (Jean-Noël Lavoie) in Laval

Paving work will begin in the next few days on the service road of the Highway 440 eastbound service road, between Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard, in Laval. The work will take approximately 31 weeks.

Highway 40 (Félix-Leclerc) at Baie-D'Urfé and Kirkland

Eastbound pavement reconstruction work has resumed on Highway 40 between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.

Côte-de-Liesse Road

Until July, there will be a partial closure of Côte-de-Liesse Road eastbound between Sunset Road and Athlone in the Town of Mont-Royal sector.

Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval

Paving work has resumed on Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval, between the Louis-Bisson Bridge and Notre-Dame Boulevard. This work, which began at the end of 2022 and was interrupted for the winter period, will continue until the end of June.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather. For up-to-date road closures, visit Quebec511.info.