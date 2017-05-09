

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is going to examine the death of a 54-year-old man.

The individual drowned Sunday when his vehicle fell into the Lake of Two Mountains while driving on Anse Rd. in Vaudreuil-Dorion,

Police said the man lost control of his vehicle while going around a corner and plunged into the lake. The Sureté du Quebec said the man was driving into oncoming traffic at the time.

Passersby in a small boat tried to rescue the man, but could not get into his car before it sunk.

According to the BEI, firefighters rushed to the scene but were prevented from diving to the vehicle by SQ officers.

The BEI wants to know why this happened.