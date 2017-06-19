

CTV Montreal





One man is under arrest and a 48-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning brawl.

Police say that around 4 a.m. several people got into a vicious fight near Hadley and Jacques Hertel Sts. in the Cote St. Paul neighbourhood of the Southwest borough.

One person was badly injured and was rushed to hospital.

Police spoke to several witnesses overnight and by 8 a.m. had managed to arrest a suspect.

At this point police believe the injured man and those who attacked him were dealing in or buying drugs.