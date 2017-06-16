

CTV Montreal





The army veteran accused of the murder of a make-up artist in Montreal has been found guilty.



The jury came down with the verdict Friday morning at the Montreal courthouse, convicting Jean-Philippe Tremblay of first-degree murder after two days of deliberations.

The 28-year-old has been was sentenced to life imprisonment for beating and killing Pina Rizzi, 47, in August 2009 following a three-week trial.



The woman’s body was found burned and wrapped in a carpet in a shed behind an auto repair shop in Montreal, and the case remained unsolved for several years until Tremblay was arrested in 2013.

During trial, the jury watched the defendant’s videotaped police interrogation, during which Tremblay confessed to the crime. They were also presented with a report indicating Tremblay's DNA and fingerprints were found at the crime scene, but couldn’t be matched until 2013, when he was arrested by police for an unrelated offence.

In closing arguments, the Crown pointed out that Rizzi tried to get away from Tremblay, but was spotted on surveillance video being dragged back into the shed where her body was later discovered.

Evidence also indicated that Tremblay sexually assaulted Rizzi, forcibly confined her and struck her with a brick.



The defence argued that while Tremblay admitted to killing Rizzi, he said the death was accidental, and that Rizzi attacked Tremblay first. His lawyer was seeking a conviction of second-degree murder or of manslaughter.

Tremblay remained motionless in the prisoner’s box and stared at the jury of five men and six women as the verdict was heard.

Rizzi's family was ecstatic with the verdict, saying that though it took a long time to reach a verdict, they were pleased justice had been served.





