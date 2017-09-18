

CTV Montreal





A 41-year-old man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his wife.

CTV News is not identifying the individuals involved in accordance with the Youth Protection Act, which prohibits the publication of information that may allow a child or the child’s parents to be identified.

Police said that after the murder last Thursday in St. Eustache, the man abducted the couple's child and went on the run for 24 hours, going to Lachute, Rouyn-Noranda, and Maniwaki before being ultimately stopped in Ontario.

The suspect is in an Ottawa-area hospital after he attempted to kill himself soon after his arrest. He is due to appear in court in St. Jerome on Wednesday if he is well enough to attend, and will be transferred to the custody of the Sureté du Quebec as soon as his health permits.

His lawyer, Pierre Gauthier, said his client remains unconscious.

Meanwhile a search for a 71-year-old man is still ongoing, with police believing the suspect stole the man's car Thursday in Lachute.