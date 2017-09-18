Search for missing man enters day five
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 10:00AM EDT
The search for a man whose car was stolen during an Amber Alert entered its fifth day Monday.
Yvon Lacasse, 71, was last seen Thursday evening, when his car was stolen from a rest stop in Lachute.
His 2006 Honda CRV was then driven to Rouyn-Noranda, to Maniwaki, and to Ontario by a man accused of killing his wife abducting his son, and stealing Lacasse's vehicle.
Searches in Lachute over the weekend turned up no sign of the missing man.
Lacasse is 1.67 m tall and weighs 70 kg (5'6", 155 lbs). He is bald with brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
On Monday, police began patrolling the length of Route 117 from Mont Tremblant to Rouyn-Noranda for traces of the missing man
Police believe it's possible that Lacasse was kidnapped and taken north, or dropped off far from civilization, during the 24-hour-long Amber Alert.
The six-year-old boy who was the subject of the Amber Alert was placed in the care of Ontario's Social Services Ministry.
His father is in medical custody in Ottawa after being injured following his first court appearance.
