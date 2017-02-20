

The man accused of killing six men in a Quebec City mosque made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the Crown prosecutor submitted evidence to Alexandre Bissonnette’s defence lawyer, who requested a publication ban from the judge.

The 27-year-old Bissonnette last appeared in court the day after the shooting, when he was charged with six counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

There was a heavy security presence at the Quebec City courthouse, with metal detectors and searches mandatory for onlookers. Among those present was mosque vice-president Mohamed Labidi. He made a tearful plea to media for the people of Quebec to come together after the tragedy.

"It's very hard to see a young man who faced a big crime like that," he said. "He broke his life, for what? For nothing. For hating others. Why? We should stop this cycle of hating in our society."

On Jan. 29, a gunman charged into the mosque, leaving Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti dead. The six victims were between the ages of 39 and 60-years-old.

Nineteen others were injured in the attack, two of which remain in hospital. Labidi said one of the victims remains in critical condition in a coma.

Bissonnette will be back in court on March 30.