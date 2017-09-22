

CTV Montreal





The man accused of murdering Clemence Beaulieu-Patry continued to testify Friday about his troubled state of mind in the months and years before the killing.

Randy Tshilumba explained in court that starting in 2014 he became increasingly nervous and anxious, to the point that he urged his mother to move.

On a trip to the Republic of Congo he became convinced that Beaulieu-Patry and her friends had followed him and were stalking him in Africa.

On Thursday Tshilumba admitted to killing Beaulieu-Patry, saying it came after years of what he thought was her stalking and spying on him, and ultimately thinking she was about to kill multiple people.

Once defence lawyer Philippe Larochelle finishes questioning Tshilumba, the Crown will then cross-examine the man who says his actions were the result of a mental illness.