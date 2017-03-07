

CTV Montreal





The STM rolled out plans to make public transport more accessible on Tuesday but critics are pointing out that it will take up to eight years to fully implement.

Among the plan’s components are the addition of elevators in 24 additional metro stations. Of Montreal’s 68 metro stations, only 11 currently have elevator access.

The plan calls for an additional 10 elevators to be added by 2022 and 43 by 2025.

STM chairman Philippe Schnobb acknowledged that such facilities have long been overdue.

“It has to be done as fast as possible and this is what we’re doing,” he said. “It took 50 years to have elevators in 10 stations and we’re adding 24 stations in the next five years. If we’re talking about accelerating, it’s a pretty good acceleration.”

There would also be upgrades to the city’s buses, with all of the city’s buses to have ramps at the front doors by 2025. Schnobb said the reason this portion of the plan would take so long is that the city’s buses are only upgraded every 16 years and by 2025 all the current buses with no ramps would be retired.