A tractor trailer overturned in Vaudreuil-Dorion overnight, creating traffic chaos for commuters.

Around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer carrying a load of milk overturned on Highway 20 west of the Taschereau Bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Ile Perrot.

The crash forced emergency responders to close the highway in both directions.

Crews were unable move the truck until its load of milk was emptied, creating a large mess that had to be cleaned up before the road could be reopened.

Around 7 a.m. the eastbound lanes reopened, while the westbound lanes remained closed at 9 a.m.