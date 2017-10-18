18-wheeler overturns in Vaudreuil-Dorion
An 18-wheeler carrying a load of milk overturned on Highway 20 west in Vaudreuil-Dorion (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 9:01AM EDT
A tractor trailer overturned in Vaudreuil-Dorion overnight, creating traffic chaos for commuters.
Around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer carrying a load of milk overturned on Highway 20 west of the Taschereau Bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Ile Perrot.
The crash forced emergency responders to close the highway in both directions.
Crews were unable move the truck until its load of milk was emptied, creating a large mess that had to be cleaned up before the road could be reopened.
Around 7 a.m. the eastbound lanes reopened, while the westbound lanes remained closed at 9 a.m.
