Young man shot and injured in Montreal North
A 22-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in Montreal North on Wednesday.
Montreal police received multiple 911 calls around 1:40 p.m. after shots were fired and someone was injured on the corner of Joseph Dufresne St. and Lacordaire Blvd.
Police spokesperson Julien Levesque said the man was conscious when taken to hospital and that he was previously known to police.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
There were no other reported injuries, and police are considering the crime an attempted homicide.
