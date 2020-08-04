MONTREAL -- A million Canadians have already downloaded Canada's new COVID-19 contact-tracing app, which is good news for its creators -- it works best, they say, when a critical mass are using it.

And the country's privacy commissioners have signed off on it, with a few final requests that the government is working on fulfilling, says privacy expert Teresa Scassa from the University of Ottawa.

It's based on a privacy-protecting concept of an "exchange of tokens" between phones that get close together, but keeping them anonymous, she explains.

But are there other concerns? For example, could employers make it mandatory for employees? The government is also trying to troubleshoot worries like that as they come up, Scassa said.

