

CTV Montreal





The cold front of the last few days coupled with a little bit of a warm-up has wreaked havoc on some pipes overnight.





The Montreal fire department had to intervene after a pipe burst on Park Ave. near Legendre St. West in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. They were trying to avoid flooding and minimize damage after the pipe burst at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

No evacuation was required but about 20 cars parked along Park Ave. had to be moved.

It is so far unclear how many homes were flooded.

The chief of operations explained that manholes were filled with ice and snow. Crews on site were able to repair the breach at 1:30 a.m.



