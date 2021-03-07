Advertisement
Work underway to plug hole in water pipe that led to closure of Metropolitan Expressway
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 7:08PM EST
A broken water line on the Metropolitan Expressway left a hole in the middle of the road that forced the MTQ to close the road in the east direction.
Share:
MONTREAL -- City workers are plugging a 16-inch pipe that burst on Saturday, closing one of Quebec's busiest roadways indefinitely.
According to a spokesperson for the City of Montreal, teams from the Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension borough are working to complete the job of plugging the aqueduct and re-patching the road on Sunday night.
The pipe burst early on Saturday morning, forcing the closure of the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40). The water caused a sizeable hole to open in the pavement.