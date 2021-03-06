Advertisement
Broken aqueduct on Metropolitan Expressway closes road indefinitely in Montreal
Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 9:26AM EST
Surete du Quebec
MONTREAL -- A broken aqueduct on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East forced crews to completely close the eastbound section of the highway in Montreal on Saturday.
Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay confirmed that a 911 call around 2 a.m. alerted police to an issue on the road after an aqueduct burst spilling water onto the roadway.
Ministry of Transport Quebec (MTQ) crews responded to control the flow of water.
The road remains closed between the Highway 15 North and Saint-Laurent Blvd. exits, and a detour is in place.
The MTQ is advising road users to avoid the area.