MONTREAL -- A broken aqueduct on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East forced crews to completely close the eastbound section of the highway in Montreal on Saturday.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay confirmed that a 911 call around 2 a.m. alerted police to an issue on the road after an aqueduct burst spilling water onto the roadway.

.@Transports_Qc a procédé à la fermeture complète de l’A-40 à la hauteur de l’A-15 en direction est. Un bris d’aqueduc a provoqué un affaissement de la chaussée. La circulation est déviée sur la voie de service.



Les équipes sont à pied d’œuvre pour rétablir la situation. — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) March 6, 2021

Ministry of Transport Quebec (MTQ) crews responded to control the flow of water.

The road remains closed between the Highway 15 North and Saint-Laurent Blvd. exits, and a detour is in place.

The MTQ is advising road users to avoid the area.