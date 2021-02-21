LAVAL -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in Laval's Chomedey neighborhood.

The Laval Police Department (SPL) was called to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., according to SPL spokesperson Stephanie Beshara.

The body was discovered on the ground outside residential buildings on Des Châteaux Street. Officers say there was evidence of alleged violence based on the condition of her body.

According to investigators, the woman called Laval police on Friday to report alleged death threats made against her.

According to Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), SPL officers met with the woman following her calls, and then left the scene.

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s, according to police. The cause of death is still unknown.

“This is terrible,” said Benoit Leblanc, a resident of the condominium block where the body was found. “This should never happen.”

Investigators from the Crimes Against the Person Division, the Forensic Identification Service and dog handlers were deployed in Sunday morning to investigate.

The BEI will continue to investigate the case with the assistance of Quebec’s provincial police, the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The SQ will provide two forensic identity technicians who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

Five BEI investigators have been put on the case.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 21, 2021 with reporting from CTV News Videojournalist Billy Shields.