Laval police looking for arson suspect spotted on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house
Laval police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person spotted on video hurling a Molotov cocktail at a private residence. SOURCE: SPL
MONTREAL -- The Laval police department (SPL) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at a private residence.
The suspect is seen on surveillance video hurling a flaming projectile at a home on Chemin du Bord-de-l'Eau in the Sainte-Dorothee neighbourhood on Jan. 6.
"He allegedly smashed a window and threw an incendiary object inside the residence," reads an SPL release.
The suspect is wearing a hoodie, winter jacket and gloves and is seen on video heading for Samson Blvd. after the incident.
Those with information on the suspect are asked to call the police Info-crime line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911.