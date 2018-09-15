

CTV Montreal





A woman is in critical condition after she was assaulted by another woman in NDG on Friday evening.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim sustained upper body injuries after she was struck by a "sharp" object at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Patricia Ave around 10:40 p.m.

Police believe she will pull through her injuries.

Police have yet to determine what motivated the attack, but witnesses said the two women may have been acquainted.

An investigation is underway.