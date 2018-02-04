

CTV Montreal





A Sunday morning outing has turned tragic.

A 40-year-old woman struck by a car in a Ville-St-Laurent shopping mall parking lot, has succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police received word that a five-year-old boy and his 44-year-old mother were both struck by a car in the parking lot of Village Montpellier, a shopping mall at the corner of Cote-Vertu and Montepellier.

The child, who is hospitalized, remains in critical condition.

"What we have so far as information is that the driver of the vehicle was parked on the side, waiting for someone inside the mall -- and for an unknown reason, the vehicle started to go forward. At that moment, that's when he struck the two pedestrians," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal Police.

The driver of the car, a 90-year-old male, was not injured or taken to hospital.

SPVM investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and will pull from surveillance cameras to establish clearer details about the incident.