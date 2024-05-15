MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 34, found dead in Ormstown with stab wounds; man arrested

    Police vehicles are parked outside of a home in Ormstown, Que., after a woman was found stabbed to death on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Police vehicles are parked outside of a home in Ormstown, Que., after a woman was found stabbed to death on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A 60-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was found with stab wounds in a home southwest of Montreal, Quebec provincial police say.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 10:30 a.m. about an altercation between two people and responded to the home on Cairns Street in Ormstown.

    When officers arrived, they found the woman's body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The suspect was sent to hospital with minor injuries and is set to be questioned by investigators later in the day.

    Eve Brochu Joubert, an SQ spokesperson, said the man and the woman knew each other, but she would not confirm the nature of their relationship. Several hypotheses are being explored, but the one that is being "highly" considered is that the woman was killed, she said.

    Officers with the SQ's major crime section, as well as crime scene investigators, are canvassing the scene to look for evidence and to learn more about the circumstances of the woman's death.

