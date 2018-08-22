

CTV Montreal





A 77-year old woman has died after being crushed by a truck in St. Laurent on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occured at around 3:20 p.m.

The driver was trying to turn left on Marcel Laurin Blvd., and didn't see the woman standing in the middle of the street.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and later died of her injuries.

The driver of the truck was treated for shock.