Woman in her 60s dies after residential fire west of Montreal

A woman in her 60s died after a fire Sunday morning in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called at around 9 a.m. to a home on rue Bélanger that was engulfed in flames.

"The victim suffered significant injuries during the event. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

An investigation is being conducted by the Major Crimes Investigation Division of the SQ. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A fire scene technician was also called to the scene of the tragedy on Sunday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2024.