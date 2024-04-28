MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman in her 60s dies after residential fire west of Montreal

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A woman in her 60s died after a fire Sunday morning in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

    Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called at around 9 a.m. to a home on rue Bélanger that was engulfed in flames.

    "The victim suffered significant injuries during the event. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre. 

    An investigation is being conducted by the Major Crimes Investigation Division of the SQ. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    A fire scene technician was also called to the scene of the tragedy on Sunday afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2024.   

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News