Woman dies after being pinned by truck against wall at storage facility
A woman was pinned against a wall by a truck.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:02AM EDT
A woman in her 40s has died after she was trapped between a pickup truck and a wall in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
Montreal police say the cause of the incident is accidental.
Urgences Santé spokesperson Sylvain Lafrance said paramedics arrived at the scene – a temporary self-storage facility at the corner of Cremazie Boulevard and 15th Avenue – to find the woman in critical condition with serious injuries to her upper body.
She was rushed to hospital and overnight she died of her injuries.
Paramedics treated a second person at the scene.
The cause of the incident is so far unclear, said Lafrance.
