

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested a man Thursday evening following an attack in a Cote des Neiges home.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday a woman ran out of a building near the intersection of Vezina St. and Lavoie St. in Montreal to seek help after she had been stabbed in several places.

She called 9-1-1 after getting into a friend's home.

When police arrived a man came out of a house holding a weapon, but officers were able to subdue the man with a Taser.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police consider minor.

The man, in his fifties, was taken to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.