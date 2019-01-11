Featured Video
Woman attacked in Cote des Neiges home
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 6:54AM EST
Montreal police arrested a man Thursday evening following an attack in a Cote des Neiges home.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday a woman ran out of a building near the intersection of Vezina St. and Lavoie St. in Montreal to seek help after she had been stabbed in several places.
She called 9-1-1 after getting into a friend's home.
When police arrived a man came out of a house holding a weapon, but officers were able to subdue the man with a Taser.
The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police consider minor.
The man, in his fifties, was taken to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
