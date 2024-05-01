Woman arrested after man stabbed in CDN-NDG park, police say

Montreal police say a woman was arrested early Wednesday evening after she allegedly stabbed a man in a park in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Officers responded to the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges Street and Appleton Avenue after police say they received several 911 calls at around 5 p.m. for a person injured by a sharp object.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with an upper-body injury. He was conscious when he was sent to hospital. There was no update on his condition, police said.

A 62-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and was brought in for questioning. According to preliminary information gathered by police, there was a conflict between the man and the woman before he was assaulted with a weapon.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.