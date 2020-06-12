Advertisement
Woman and man both in their 70s found dead in a home in Ormstown
Two were found dead in their Ormstown home on Thursday, June 11 / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- Quebec police were called to an Ormstown home on Thursday evening after a family member discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in their 70s.
The man was declared dead on scene but the woman, who appeared to show no vital signs, was transported to hospital and later declared dead early Friday morning, police said.
Police arrived at the home on Lower Concession Rd. around 7:45 p.m. and established a perimeter around the area. Investigators from the force's major crimes unit are on scene.
It's too soon to make assumptions, police say, but they're calling the events "suspicious."
“We might have a bit more information this morning,” said SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp. "The investigation is ongoing."