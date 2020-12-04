MONTREAL -- As the holidays and the ski season approach, so does a debate for small towns in the Laurentians: is it better to welcome Montreal visitors and their spending, which could keep many local business afloat?

Or, given that towns like Morin-Heights are still in an orange zone, unlike Montreal, is it safer to have as little contact indoors with city visitors as possible?

The question is already weighing heavily. "It's very, very crowded," Yvon Gilbert of Mickey's Cafe told CTV News.

"For us it's good in a way -- but we're not feeling safe with it all."

