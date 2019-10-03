MONTREAL -- Wilensky's Light Lunch, the iconic Montreal deli known for its minimalist menu and decor, is teaming up with Sun Youth on Thursday to collect funds and food.

The two venerable Montreal institutions are also marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Wilensky's late matriarch, Ruth Wilensky, who died in 2018.

Ruth Wilensky and her late husband Moe Wilensky opened the Mile End diner in 1932. A staple of Montreal's Jewish food scene, Wilensky's became internationally known after it was featured in Mordecai Richler's famed 1959 novel The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, as well as the 1974 film adapted from the book.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 3), Sun Youth will be collecting money, non-perishable food and hygiene products from Wilensky's patrons. Everyone who donates will be entered into a draw and will be eligible to win prizes, including free meals at Wilensky's.

The money and goods collected will be used to put together the food baskets Sun Youth distributes to Montreal families in need every month.

Wilensky's is at 34 Fairmount Ave. W. at the corner of Clark St.