MONTREAL -- A video showing a Montreal police officer punching a man in the head as several other officers hold him to the ground has garnered outrage online, with many accusing police of using excessive force.

The officer seen punching the man also appears to put his arm around the man's neck.

“They’re choking him,” said a witness off-screen, “why are they choking him?”

It’s not clear why the man is being restrained, or if he was arrested. CTV News reached out the Montreal police department (SPVM), who is investigating the incident and refused to comment.

****TW: police brutality****



Today at Jeanne Mance @SPVM chased and tackled a man until he passed out and continued to beat him once he woke up. Police brutality and racism are intrinsic parts of modern policing #DefundThePolice @defundthespvm pic.twitter.com/K0wzM3lfZS — agnes (@agnes_reiss) April 11, 2021

One person, who asked not to be identified, claimed to have witnessed the event.

“The young man, who is a person of colour, was minding his own business sitting in the park and was stopped by the police,” he told CTV News.

“As this interaction winds to an end, he gets up to walk away from the police and is immediately followed by three police officers,” he said. “While being chased by three police officers, another police officer riding a bike intentionally crashed his bike into the man's back.”

He says that officer then held the man’s neck “while he posed no threat, was not running away, and was not acting aggressively.”

NECK HOLD 'CAN BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS'

Alain Babineau, a retired RCMP staff sergeant and advocate on issues of racial profiling and police brutality, specifies that the officer was likely trying to use a "carotid restraint," which is similar to a chokehold, but doesn't cut off airflow to the person being restrained.

“If improperly applied, [a carotid restraint] can be extremely dangerous,” said Babineau.

“When it's not properly applied, it can cause the death of a person. It becomes a lethal maneuver.”

Alain Babineau, a retired RCMP staff sergeant, says the carotid maneuver is more commonly used by officers when they fear for their own safety.

He says it’s difficult to determine, at this stage, what amount of force would have been necessary, because only a small part of the incident was captured on video.

Typically, he says, a chokehold-type maneuver is a “last resort method,” used more commonly when an officer is alone and fears for their own safety.

“In Montreal, when backup is a stone’s throw away, the use of a carotid restraint should be kept to a minimum,” he said.

“It should be a life and death situation, really.”