When will work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge end? It's 'complicated,' says Transport Ministry

The discovery of major cracks on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge is causing trouble for off-island commuters, with traffic down from three to two lanes in each direction.

According to Transport Quebec, it's difficult to say when conditions on the bridge will return to normal.

"It's really complicated for us to give a precise date of when we will finalize the work," spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun told CTV News.

Bensadoun said it's possible repair work will still be required after the project's contract ends in 2025.

"Since this is an infrastructure that is pretty old, we have to maintain it and we have to continue doing work."

The nearly 60-year-old bridge, part of Highway 40, connects the Island of Montreal to the Vaudreuil-Dorion suburb.

Lane reductions were first implemented in June of 2022.

"We noticed there were some cracks that were already there that progressed," Bensadoun explained.

"Now we have two lanes per direction until the work is completed. And, of course, it did increase congestion in the area."

Drivers say what used to be a 20-minute commute is now easily an hour or more.

In an effort to ease congestion, last weekend, the Transport Ministry established a reserved lane for buses leading up to and heading from the bridge.

But the reserved lanes don't apply to the bridge itself, meaning buses must merge into regular traffic in order to cross.

Bensadoun noted that the Quebec government plans to start work on a new bridge this year.

According to Transport Quebec, the project will take at least five-and-a-half years to complete.

In May of 2021, the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge was placed under temporary emergency closure after its reinforcement bars were damaged by drilling work.



