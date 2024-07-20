Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
A pizzeria in Montreal's trendy Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
The RACJ administrative tribunal ruling cited the presence of a firearm in the kitchen, frequent visits by organized crime figures, assaults, shootings and "several breaches of public peace and safety" at Pizzeria Moretti on Wellington Street over the past five years.
The ruling was based on information from the Montreal police (SPVM) Eclipse squad, which monitors establishments and collects information on organized crime.
"It allegedly tolerated the recurring presence of members of organized crime in the establishment," reads the ruling, citing testimony from several SPVM Eclipse squad officers. "The fact that an establishment is frequented by individuals affiliated with organized crime is likely not only to disturb public tranquillity, but also jeopardize public safety."
Administrative judges Guillaume Brien and Natalia Ouellette noted that no proof showed owner Nicola Monaco was or is a part of organized crime or that he had any links to any criminal acts, and that he could not know the background of all of his clients.
The restaurant clientele, as noted in the ruling, is mostly "young, well-to-do professionals looking for the unique experience that his [Monaco] establishment offers," and that the proportion of persons who went to Moretti police investigated was low.
"In short, it's a trendy place attracting a foodie clientele who like to go out," the document reads.
However, the judges criticized Monaco for not being present enough at the establishment and for a lack of cooperation with authorities.
Multiple offences
The 30-page ruling recounts how police intervened after fights broke out, a gun was reported, a waitress was allegedly sexually harassed and a number of other complaints.
Police seized a firearm and arrested three people in 2019 after a fight broke out over the gun, which police seized.
In 2023, a security guard called police after an "aggressive man who wanted to enter the establishment" pulled a gun. The suspect was arrested with a 12-centimetre knife and $10,000 in cash on him, as well as the gun.
Police also reported that a gunman on foot shot at least five times into the shop window in November 2023.
In October of that year, a former waitress filed a sexual harassment complaint against her former manager, who allegedly "touched her during shifts."
"For example, he would walk up behind her and touch her bottom directly under her skirt," the ruling reads. "She said that she had told him several times to stop, but he continued."
No formal charges against the manager have been laid.
The document also details a restaurant patron shining a cell phone light in a police officer's eyes to "blind him" and a fight between two men and a security guard.
The document also says that the restaurant violated COVID-19 mandates during the height of the pandemic, including not wearing masks, not following distancing measures and not checking vaccination passports.
Hundreds of police visits
Police visited the restaurant around 390 times between 2019 and 2024, according to the document. In one six-month period in 2019, Eclipse squad officers made 55 stops and 568 IDs or arrests of "persons of interest linked to organized crime," the ruling reads.
In total, police say they questioned 736 persons of interest linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs, traditional Italian organized crime, Middle Eastern crime groups and various networks associated with blue and red street gangs.
"Given the wide range of individuals from the criminal world who frequent the establishment, the risk of conflicts between rival gangs is of particular concern for public safety and public tranquillity," the document reads.
Monaco argued that "despite the alleged presence of several dozen individuals of interest for a number of years, they have never been the cause of any major problems during their visits to the establishment."
He also took steps to improve security at the space.
The owner explained in the tribunal that when shots were fired at the restaurant, for example, he had protective film installed on the windows.
Police argued that the risk remains because of the presence of organized crime members.
In addition, the document notes multiple times that employees and management did not cooperate with the tribunal or police when they visited the restaurant.
