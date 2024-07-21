'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders.
Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest lives on Montreal's West Island, and she said that the past few months have been stressful, but that she had "no doubt that the party would end up with the right candidate in the end."
"It's been intense," she told CTV News with a laugh. "We're not breathing in and out of paper bags just yet, but we're getting there. After watching the Republican National Convention and of course getting my heart rate up really high and my blood pressure going, it has been almost a relief to finally have an answer to the will he-won't he question and now we know that President Biden is not going to stay in the race and run for that second term."
She said that Biden's decision to throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris is also a fair one, as many Americans have already cast their primary ballots and that both names were on the ticket.
"We assumed she came along with the package," said Kotecki Vest.
She said talk has already started swirling about how the Democratic National Convention will go and whether there will be new primaries, but added that Democrats, "know that we can get a new top of the ticket in time for our convention in time and be able to make the nomination at the convention."
"It's going to be historic. It's going to be probably a little stressful because we're going to be running around like crazy, but we'll get it done and all the matters is that we find the person who will beat former president Donald Trump," she said.
Democrats Abroad is the official party arm that represents the millions of Americans living outside of the United States. It has 52 country committees across the globe and is considered a state party by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), meaning they will vote at the national convention.
Kotecki Vest said Biden will have an "amazing legacy" for all his achievements throughout his career, which started in Delaware and ended in the presidency.
She noted the Violence Against Women Act, the work for women's and LGBTQ+ rights, and the economic revival as achievements that history will look back on kindly.
"l'm not worried about President Biden's legacy," she said. "I’m not worried all, and I believe that in the end, he’s made the decision he feels is best for himself and the party.”
