A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Sainte-Mélanie, Que.

A motorcyclist was in critical condition on Sunday following a collision with a vehicle in Sainte-Mélanie, in the Lanaudière region, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The police said that emergency services were called at around 12:30 p.m. to respond to a collision on the 2nd Road, in the municipality northeast of Montreal.

Initial information indicates that an 86-year-old woman travelling westbound on the road had made a left turn onto a commercial property and collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The 63-year-old man was thrown off his motorbike and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigator and reconstructionists have been sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the collision.