    • A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Sainte-Mélanie, Que.

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A motorcyclist was in critical condition on Sunday following a collision with a vehicle in Sainte-Mélanie, in the Lanaudière region, reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The police said that emergency services were called at around 12:30 p.m. to respond to a collision on the 2nd Road, in the municipality northeast of Montreal.

    Initial information indicates that an 86-year-old woman travelling westbound on the road had made a left turn onto a commercial property and collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

    The 63-year-old man was thrown off his motorbike and suffered serious injuries.

    He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say an investigator and reconstructionists have been sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the collision.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2024. 

