Drowning Prevention Week a reminder to use caution in the hot summer days

National Drowning Prevention Week has begun and while the number of drownings has dramatically decreased over the past decades, a recent study shows more children are going to the hospital for drowning incidents than most people think.

The Lifesaving Society wants to remind Quebecers that cooling off in a body of water during the hot summer days can be deadly.

"We know this is the time of year where we can have the most drowning situations," said Quebec branch executive director Raynald Hawkins.

Hawkins says all drownings are preventable and that it's important to never swim alone.

"When I look at my last five years' data, I care," he said. "I have over 50 per cent of the drowning victims there were alone."

New research has found that an average of one child a day goes to the emergency room for a drowning or near-drowning in Quebec during the summer months.

"As a researcher, this number seems quite high, but as a parent myself, this number is quite worrisome," said Montreal Children's Hospital pediatric surgeon Hussein Wissanji.

Wissanji led the study and said children between the age of one and four are most at risk.

"We realized that a lot of these drownings, especially if they're affecting young children, one to four years old, have to do with the absence of appropriate gates around pools," he said.

Fences and gates are required in backyard pools, but not all households have them yet.

People with pools installed before 2010 have until September 2025 to make the necessary adjustments.

"You don't have to wait till 2025 until you install your appropriate fencing and they do save lives," said Wissanji.

With or without the safety measures, Hawkins says parents should always keep a close eye on their children.

"Drowning for the toddlers and children is silent," he said. "Less than 15 seconds, so you don't have any time to do other task and supervise them."

According to the Lifesaving Society, there have been 32 drownings this year compared to 47 at the same time last year.

Hawkins hopes there will be fewer drowning situations and is calling on all Quebecers to be safe on the water, no matter their age or skill.