MONTREAL -- Work on a major bridge connected to the island of Montreal will be carried out around the clock -- but no timeline has been given on when it is expected to reopen.



In a news conference Friday morningTransport Minister Francois Bonnardel said every effort was made to keep the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge safe and open until it was scheduled to be replaced in 2027.

However, the complete closure of the bridge, which links Vaudreuil-Dorion to Senneville just west of Montreal, was closed suddenly on Thursday evening, causing major congestion.

Bonnardel said that work will be carried out 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and he could not give a definite timeline as to when the bridge will reopen.

"I'm asking you to give us some time," said Bonnardel.

This decision was deemed the only possible option to ensure the safety of the bridge's approximately 87,000 daily users.

Traffic was heavy on Highway 20 from Ile-Perrot to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Friday morning, one of the only other alternate routes to the Island of Montreal.

The preventive closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, which is part of Highway 40, was needed to carry out emergency work on the support bars of the 56-year-old structure, explained the Ministry of Transport Thursday.

"If we had to close the bridge yesterday, it was not due to a lack of maintenance, but rather because damage was found on reinforcement bars, which are steel rods, used to make concrete more resistant," said Bonnardel. "Closing the bridge was the only responsible decision that could be taken."

To compensate, the government says it has removed the toll on Highway 30 until the bridge reopens.

In addition, service will be free on the exo1 Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter train line and police officers will be deployed to assist with traffic.

The Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge, which was inaugurated in 1965, will undergoing repair and maintenance work until 2025.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.