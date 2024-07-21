Man, 26, hospitalized after being stabbed in Montreal park

A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal park late Saturday night.

Police (SPVM) responded to a 911 call at 11 p.m. about an injured man in Felix Leclerc Park near the intersection of Belanger Street and Langelier Boulevard in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the man was conscious when he was transported to the hospital with upper body wounds "caused by an edged weapon."

"We got confirmation later in the night that he is out of danger and we don't fear for his life," said Brabant.

There were no arrests made.

The initial theory is that an altercation in the park escalated and the man was stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing.