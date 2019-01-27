Featured Video
Westbound 40 reopened after 40-car pileup
Several people were injured in a car crash involving more than 40 vehicles on Highway 40 on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019. (Photo: Mario Labrecque/Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 12:59PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 3:50PM EST
The westbound lanes of Highway 40 have reopened after a major crash backed up traffic on Sunday morning.
A pileup involving between 40 to 50 vehicles near L’Assomption completely shut the roadway heading westbound. Surete du Quebec said there were several minor injuries, some of which required hospitalization.
The westbound lanes were closed for several hours.
A different crash, this one on Highway 640 in Rosemere, happened at 10:40. That crash involved 17 vehicles, left one person injured and reduced westbound traffic to a single lane.
According to Surete du Quebec, all the cars on the 640 have been towed, but traffic remained backed up as of 1:00 p.m.
Visibility on both highways was limited due to snow squalls in the Montreal area.
Latest Montreal News
- Westbound 40 reopened after 40-car pileup
- Mosque shooting survivor still struggles almost two years later
- Almost half of Canadian millennials can't name a single concentration camp: study
- More open adoption records helps Quebec woman find answers to her origins
- Has time come for seat belts on school buses?