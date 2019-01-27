

CTV Montreal





The westbound lanes of Highway 40 have reopened after a major crash backed up traffic on Sunday morning.

A pileup involving between 40 to 50 vehicles near L’Assomption completely shut the roadway heading westbound. Surete du Quebec said there were several minor injuries, some of which required hospitalization.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours.

A different crash, this one on Highway 640 in Rosemere, happened at 10:40. That crash involved 17 vehicles, left one person injured and reduced westbound traffic to a single lane.

According to Surete du Quebec, all the cars on the 640 have been towed, but traffic remained backed up as of 1:00 p.m.

Visibility on both highways was limited due to snow squalls in the Montreal area.