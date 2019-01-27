

CTV Montreal





Just days after Montreal was hit with a major snowstorm, the city can expect more of the white stuff to hit on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning, saying the city is forecasted to get hit with a “brief, intense snowfall.”

“Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.”

The warning applies to the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas. The risk of a squall is expected to pass by 6:00 p.m.

While the snow is expected to clear up by Monday, there is a bad side – temperatures are forecasted to dip to -16 C that day after a relatively mild high of -1 C on Sunday.