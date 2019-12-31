MONTREAL -- Residents in Montreal’s West Island are taking it on themselves to lend a helping hand to those who were abandoned after well-known snow removal company Bo-Pelouse announced it was shuttering.

One resident says he woke up early Tuesday morning to shovel his driveway, but noticed that someone had already done it for him.

“I never asked for help. I guess they saw the Bo-Pelouse posts. Amazing. Thank you to whoever it was,” he wrote on Facebook.

Several other residents tell CTV News they’ve been connecting on social media all morning, pairing volunteer shovellers with those in need – often seniors or people living with disabilities.

Bo-Pelouse revealed Monday it was closing its doors after 30 years in business – right before a significant snowstorm blanketed Montreal.

A message posted to the company’s website from the owner states, “for the last four years, the company was struggling, but I was always able to get it back on track.”

“It became painfully evident that I could not this time,” Marc Guindon writes. “I have lived, participated, donated, created employment and raised my family in this community. I know that some of you are angry and disappointed, as am I.”

Guindon denied rumours that he is taking “huge amounts of money to go live abroad,” saying that “I am losing all that I have worked for those 30 years.”

Since the news surfaced, other snow removal companies, including Southwest Garden and Snow and Grizzly Snow Removal, have stepped up to help those who have been left stranded and snowed in.

Dan Olah from Southwest Garden and Snow told CTV News Monday he is taking names and phone numbers from anyone who reaches out to him.

Alanna Roszkowski, co-owner of DLC, which owns Grizzly Snow Removal, says it has hired almost 20 drivers from Bo-Pelouse.

"Grizzly has reserved 500 spots for seniors in need of snow removal," she said, adding the company has multiple tractors circulating to help anyone that needs their driveway cleared.

"This is a one-time courtesy gesture free of charge for any resident needing assistance. To signal your need for assistance, just turn your Bo-Pelouse sleeves upside down by lifting the sleeve and placing it back on the rod."