MONTREAL -- A well-known snow removal company in Montreal’s West Island, Bo-Pelouse, is closing its doors after 30 years in business, just before a significant snowstorm is expected to blanket Montreal.

Pointe-Claire City Councillor Eric Stork confirmed the news in a message posted to his community Facebook page.

The note, which he says is from the Bo-Pelouse owner, states in part “it is with a heavy heart that I must let you all know that after trying my hardest, Bo-Pelouse will be ceasing its operations…I had hopes, even today, that I might be able to continue, but unfortunately, it will not be possible on my own.”

CTV News was unable to reach the owner of Bo-Pelouse for comment. The voicemail at the number associated with the company is full and the website is down.

Clients are reacting with shock to the sudden news they may soon be snowed-in, some saying on social media they were never contacted by the company directly.

According to Stork, who told CTV News he spoke to the owner, Bo-Pelouse had anywhere between 2,000 and 5,000 clients in Pointe-Claire.

“So, what does that mean for those of us who have contracts with them for the season?” one worried client asked in a Facebook post.

Others say they paid the company up to $280 for the season and hope they’ll get their money refunded.

Another person on social media says she is concerned about a 90-year-old senior who won’t be able to get out of her house if no one can shovel her walkway.

Some lament they’ve lost a reliable service, noting they’ve been with Bo-Pelouse for decades and “never had any issues.”

The owner of another snow-clearing operator on the West Island, Southwest Garden and Snow, says he will do what he can to help out.

Dan Olah tells CTV News he is currently in the process of taking names and phone numbers from anyone who reaches out to him, but it will be “almost impossible” for him to take on a large number of new clients at the last minute.

This is a developing story that will be updated.